Our oath: Everything for Germany!

Some Videos:

Adolf Hitler The Reich Of Greatness, Honor, and Strength by Gott Mit Uns

https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler-The-Reich-Of-Greatness%2C-Honor%2C-and-strength-by-Gott-Mit-Uns:6

Adolf Hitler - Our Savior sent by the Gods.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q4YBpBFiU3Ia

Hitler's Last Public Appearance HD Color by Blitzkrieg

https://www.bitchute.com/video/EH7IW4kaMh28

Adolf Hitler never threatened Britain

https://www.bitchute.com/video/bzwCYmpQBFjf

All the best.

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