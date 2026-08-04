100 Days of Adolf Hitler Appreciation
Day 65
Our oath: Everything for Germany!
Some Videos:
Adolf Hitler The Reich Of Greatness, Honor, and Strength by Gott Mit Uns
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler-The-Reich-Of-Greatness%2C-Honor%2C-and-strength-by-Gott-Mit-Uns:6
Adolf Hitler - Our Savior sent by the Gods.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q4YBpBFiU3Ia
Hitler's Last Public Appearance HD Color by Blitzkrieg
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EH7IW4kaMh28
Adolf Hitler never threatened Britain
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bzwCYmpQBFjf
All the best.
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