Ava’s Substack

Ava’s Substack

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Frank Castle's avatar
Frank Castle
3h

ok, ok

Did I ever imagine that I would be listening to ZZ TOP over a Hitler video and thinking ... "yeah, Hugo Boss is badass?"

no, not in a million 😎

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