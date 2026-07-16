100 Days of Adolf Hitler Appreciation
Day 46
Some Videos:
The Words of Adolf Hitler by Gott Mit Uns
https://ftjmedia.com/v/lkfPNQ
Adolph Hitler - Sharp Dressed Man
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolph-Hitler---Sharp-Dressed-Man:b
Third Reich - Hitler Nsdap Speech
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Third-Reich---Hitler-Nsdap-Speech:8
Hitler’s New Reich Chancellery -HD Color from Blitzkrieg
https://ftjmedia.com/v/urPySY
Have a fabulous day!
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ok, ok
Did I ever imagine that I would be listening to ZZ TOP over a Hitler video and thinking ... "yeah, Hugo Boss is badass?"
no, not in a million 😎