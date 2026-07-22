"The freedom of our people stands above the freedom of the individual. Adolf Hitler” (13 - 19 August 1939)

Some Videos:

Hitler awards Sepp Dietrich -HD Color from Blitzkrieg

https://odysee.com/Hitler-awards-Sepp-Dietrich--HD-Color--from-Blitzkrieg-:59416bdf1b02d697e24973846f98f1501063c34b?r=FM7L3uURmfvbrtCMHYHyM9yi7VDoJCvt

Adolf Hitler - No excuse for negligence

https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler---No-excuse-for-negligence:6

Adolf Hitler's radio broadcast the morning after the July Plot assassination attempt

https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler%27s-radio-broadcast-the-morning-after-the-July-Plot-assassination-attempt:a

Hitler - The beginning of the movement

https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Hitler---The-beginning-of-the-movement:6

May the day ahead be a good one.

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