100 Days of Adolf Hitler Appreciation
Day 52
"The freedom of our people stands above the freedom of the individual. Adolf Hitler” (13 - 19 August 1939)
Some Videos:
Hitler awards Sepp Dietrich -HD Color from Blitzkrieg
https://odysee.com/Hitler-awards-Sepp-Dietrich--HD-Color--from-Blitzkrieg-:59416bdf1b02d697e24973846f98f1501063c34b?r=FM7L3uURmfvbrtCMHYHyM9yi7VDoJCvt
Adolf Hitler - No excuse for negligence
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler---No-excuse-for-negligence:6
Adolf Hitler's radio broadcast the morning after the July Plot assassination attempt
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler%27s-radio-broadcast-the-morning-after-the-July-Plot-assassination-attempt:a
Hitler - The beginning of the movement
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Hitler---The-beginning-of-the-movement:6
May the day ahead be a good one.
Ava’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.