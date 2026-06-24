100 Days of Adolf Hitler Appreciation
Day 23
Here is the Führer wearing a 1933 Dortmund tinnie at the Dortmund SA rally of 9 July 1933.
This is a rare 1.5-liter bottle of "Führerwein" (Leader's Wine) red table wine, commissioned by Adolf Hitler for his staff.
Some videos:
Hitler receives the News of the French Surrender from Blitzkrieg
Reflections
Adolf Hitker's Love For Animals
Hitler's opinion on lazy and cowardly men by Mgister Populi
Have a fantastic day!
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