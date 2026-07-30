These images were taken by Hugo Jaeger, Hitler's personal photographer, during the maiden voyage of the Robert Ley in 1939.

Some Videos:

Adolf Hitler - Germany’s Savior narrated by Ernst Zundel

https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler-Germanys-Savior-narrated-by-Ernst-Zundel:8

Adolf Hitler - The Cost of War by The Impartial Truth

https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler-The-Cost-of-War:6

Adolf Hitler - Our Holy Saviour

https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler-Our-Holy-Saviour:2

Adolf Hitler - Faith in a Better Humanity

https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler---Faith-in-a-Better-Humanity:c

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