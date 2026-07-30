100 Days of Adolf Hitler Appreciation
Day 60
These images were taken by Hugo Jaeger, Hitler's personal photographer, during the maiden voyage of the Robert Ley in 1939.
Some Videos:
Adolf Hitler - Germany’s Savior narrated by Ernst Zundel
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler-Germanys-Savior-narrated-by-Ernst-Zundel:8
Adolf Hitler - The Cost of War by The Impartial Truth
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler-The-Cost-of-War:6
Adolf Hitler - Our Holy Saviour
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler-Our-Holy-Saviour:2
Adolf Hitler - Faith in a Better Humanity
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler---Faith-in-a-Better-Humanity:c
Have a good one.
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