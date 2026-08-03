100 Days of Adolf Hitler Appreciation
Day 64
Der Führer und Oberste Befehlshaber der Wehrmacht by Conrad Hommel, 1940
Some Videos:
At Adolf Hitler Square
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/At-Adolf-Hitler-Square:0
Adolf Hitler - The Racial Principle
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler-The-Racial-Principle:8
Adolf Hitler Speech About The Eastern Front 1943
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler-Speech-About-The-Eastern-Front-1943:9
Adolf Hitler on Freemasons War Profiteers
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler-on-Freemasons-War-Profiteers:6
Have a fantastic day.
Ava’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.