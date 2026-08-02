100 Days of Adolf Hitler Appreciation
Day 63
Some Videos:
Warrior of Light - Adolf Hitler
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Warrior-of-Light-Adolf-Hitler:9
Adolf Hitler's Car at the Ottawa War Museum
https://t.me/internationalblackshirts2/7721
Adolf Hitler - This is National Socialism
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nyjDygNbxIsa
Adolf Hitler - German people help yourselves
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler-German-people-help-yourselves:9
Have a splendid day!
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