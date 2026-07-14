Ava’s Substack

Ava’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frank Castle's avatar
Frank Castle
12h

There is a time to be tolerant.

And there is a time to be intolerant.

Intolerance often equates to surviving and thriving.

Just like some of the wisest Greeks, the American Founders hated 'democracy.'

My country had a Constitutional Republic with The People and the sovereign States as a bulwark against the corrupting & usurping federal government.

But it was destroyed early on by the atheist, marxist, war criminal, tyrant lincoln.

https://www.friendsofthelincolncollection.org/lincoln-lore/marx-and-lincoln/

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ava Wolfe · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture