100 Days of Adolf Hitler Appreciation
Day 44
AUDIO: The Führer as a Speaker - Extract from Adolf Hitler
Transcript found here: https://research.calvin.edu/german-propaganda-archive/ahspeak.htm
Some Videos:
Adolf Hitler - The Greatest Task of This Century by Gott Mit Uns
https://ftjmedia.com/v/NqUvOP
Adolf Hitler's 1932 Election Campaign
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler%27s-1932-Election-Campaign:9
Adolf Hitler talks about political parties and how it divides the people
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler-talks-about-political-parties-and-how-it-divides-the-people:0
Adolf Hitler - Military Superiority
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler---Military-Superiority:f
Have a splendid day!
Ava’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
There is a time to be tolerant.
And there is a time to be intolerant.
Intolerance often equates to surviving and thriving.
Just like some of the wisest Greeks, the American Founders hated 'democracy.'
My country had a Constitutional Republic with The People and the sovereign States as a bulwark against the corrupting & usurping federal government.
But it was destroyed early on by the atheist, marxist, war criminal, tyrant lincoln.
https://www.friendsofthelincolncollection.org/lincoln-lore/marx-and-lincoln/