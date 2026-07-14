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AUDIO: The Führer as a Speaker - Extract from Adolf Hitler



Transcript found here: https://research.calvin.edu/german-propaganda-archive/ahspeak.htm

Some Videos:

Adolf Hitler - The Greatest Task of This Century by Gott Mit Uns

https://ftjmedia.com/v/NqUvOP

Adolf Hitler's 1932 Election Campaign

https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler%27s-1932-Election-Campaign:9

Adolf Hitler talks about political parties and how it divides the people

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Adolf Hitler - Military Superiority

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Have a splendid day!

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