“We may not doubt that the fate of Europe for the coming millennia is being decided.”

Adolf Hitler (#20, 10 - 16 May 1942)

Photo taken by Hitler's personal photographer, Heinrich Hoffmann.

Some videos:

Adolf Hitler Judaism is a satanic power

Adolf Hitler - nomme le veritable ennemi des nations et des peuples

Adolf Hitler - Kurzvideo

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