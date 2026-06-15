100 Days of Adolf Hitler Appreciation
Day 14
“We may not doubt that the fate of Europe for the coming millennia is being decided.”
Adolf Hitler (#20, 10 - 16 May 1942)
Photo taken by Hitler's personal photographer, Heinrich Hoffmann.
Some videos:
Adolf Hitler Judaism is a satanic power
Adolf Hitler - nomme le veritable ennemi des nations et des peuples
Adolf Hitler - Kurzvideo
Have a great week!
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