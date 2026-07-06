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Frank Castle
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So the claim I grew up hearing, that Hitler loved the occult / paranormal, is another inversion of the truth.

It is obvious now that hollyweird Spielberger used 'nazis' in his Raiders movies for propaganda. The movie Hellboy (2004), in which jewish Ron Perlman plays the titular demon, has a lot of over-the-top 'nazi' occultism.

Seems like jews are FAR more interested in the occult / paranormal / demonic (talmud, kabbalah).

'grokipedia' looks to have a fairly good evaluation on this topic

https://grokipedia.com/page/Hitler_and_the_Occult

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