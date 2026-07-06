100 Days of Adolf Hitler Appreciation
Day 36
Some videos:
Hitler shuts down Masonic-Jewry
An Ode to Adolf Hitler and National Socialism
Hitler In Colour #5
Did Hitler Take The Guns?
Hope your day is filled with good things.
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So the claim I grew up hearing, that Hitler loved the occult / paranormal, is another inversion of the truth.
It is obvious now that hollyweird Spielberger used 'nazis' in his Raiders movies for propaganda. The movie Hellboy (2004), in which jewish Ron Perlman plays the titular demon, has a lot of over-the-top 'nazi' occultism.
Seems like jews are FAR more interested in the occult / paranormal / demonic (talmud, kabbalah).
'grokipedia' looks to have a fairly good evaluation on this topic
https://grokipedia.com/page/Hitler_and_the_Occult