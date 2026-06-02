The Führer looks happy today.

Quote of the day:

"All the great questions of our time are questions of the moment, and are only the results of certain definite causes. And among all those, there is only one that has a profoundly causal significance, namely, the question of the racial preservation of the people."



- Adolf Hitler, Mein Kampf, Vol. I, Ch. XII, Eher Verlag, July 18, 1925 (Dr. Thomas Dalton translation: English only edition, p. 338)



Some Videos:

Adolf Hitler goes back to his elementary school in Austria 1938.

Adolf Hitler - Germany Wants Peace

Adolf Hitler - In this spirit we fought

Have a great day!

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