100 Days of Adolf Hitler Appreciation
Day 1
The Führer looks happy today.
Quote of the day:
"All the great questions of our time are questions of the moment, and are only the results of certain definite causes. And among all those, there is only one that has a profoundly causal significance, namely, the question of the racial preservation of the people."
- Adolf Hitler, Mein Kampf, Vol. I, Ch. XII, Eher Verlag, July 18, 1925 (Dr. Thomas Dalton translation: English only edition, p. 338)
Some Videos:
Adolf Hitler goes back to his elementary school in Austria 1938.
Adolf Hitler - Germany Wants Peace
Adolf Hitler - In this spirit we fought
Have a great day!
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At the conclusion of the Versailles Treaty, French Gen Foch commented that
the peace would last "about twenty years". At that moment
Adolph Hitler was a complete unknown and twenty years is about one generation.
Foch knew how unfair and repressive Versailles was. He was about five months
off, from March 1919 to September, 1939. He knew Germany would rise
in rebellion though he couldn't have said exactly how. If Art school
had accepted the young Hitler he might not have gone to the trenches, then
joined the German Workers Party, led the "putsch," gone to prison and
written Mein Kampf. In that book, for all it's polemic and philippic ramblings,
Hitler saw what most Germans saw because it was all too obvious. When he
finally became Fuhrer he turned the economy completely around in three
years, reunited/repatriated all Germans and German speakers in defiance of
the Allied powers without and he also cleansed the state of the Jewish parasites
within. Hitler was a zealous, sometimes over zealous patriot. However, he DID NOT
undertake systematic racist exclusion, dispossession, terrorism and triumphal
genocide of neighboring indigenous peoples as Israel has been doing for more
than a century under a succession of terrorist leaders from Ben Gurion to Netanyahu.
I don't approve of the militant lengths he went to cleanse, liberate and unite
but Gen Foch and many would understand why strident and strict measures
were needed. Had not Stalin been amassing such a military threat in the east,
had not big Jewish money declared retaliatory war with all its powers, things
would have settled down in time. Churchill, the drunken Jewish shill would not
have risen from well earned obscurity and ignited another war. Neville
Chamberlain might have been Prime Minister a bit longer and both countries
would have soon accepted each other. WWII, like WWI, was an unnecessary war.
Hitler didn't want it but when it was finally lost, he had that 4-o'clock-in-the-morning
courage it takes to commit suicide. Zelensky and Netanyahu won't have such courage.
They'll scuttle off to gated retirement in Miami or somewheres. However odd or
antisemitic this all sounds, we must remember finally that history is written by the
victors. They get to whitewash themselves and demonize and blame the vanquished.
All we know about Hitler and WWII has been taught us only by the victors.
Think about that. End of Sermon.