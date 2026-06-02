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Frank Holden's avatar
Frank Holden
7h

At the conclusion of the Versailles Treaty, French Gen Foch commented that

the peace would last "about twenty years". At that moment

Adolph Hitler was a complete unknown and twenty years is about one generation.

Foch knew how unfair and repressive Versailles was. He was about five months

off, from March 1919 to September, 1939. He knew Germany would rise

in rebellion though he couldn't have said exactly how. If Art school

had accepted the young Hitler he might not have gone to the trenches, then

joined the German Workers Party, led the "putsch," gone to prison and

written Mein Kampf. In that book, for all it's polemic and philippic ramblings,

Hitler saw what most Germans saw because it was all too obvious. When he

finally became Fuhrer he turned the economy completely around in three

years, reunited/repatriated all Germans and German speakers in defiance of

the Allied powers without and he also cleansed the state of the Jewish parasites

within. Hitler was a zealous, sometimes over zealous patriot. However, he DID NOT

undertake systematic racist exclusion, dispossession, terrorism and triumphal

genocide of neighboring indigenous peoples as Israel has been doing for more

than a century under a succession of terrorist leaders from Ben Gurion to Netanyahu.

I don't approve of the militant lengths he went to cleanse, liberate and unite

but Gen Foch and many would understand why strident and strict measures

were needed. Had not Stalin been amassing such a military threat in the east,

had not big Jewish money declared retaliatory war with all its powers, things

would have settled down in time. Churchill, the drunken Jewish shill would not

have risen from well earned obscurity and ignited another war. Neville

Chamberlain might have been Prime Minister a bit longer and both countries

would have soon accepted each other. WWII, like WWI, was an unnecessary war.

Hitler didn't want it but when it was finally lost, he had that 4-o'clock-in-the-morning

courage it takes to commit suicide. Zelensky and Netanyahu won't have such courage.

They'll scuttle off to gated retirement in Miami or somewheres. However odd or

antisemitic this all sounds, we must remember finally that history is written by the

victors. They get to whitewash themselves and demonize and blame the vanquished.

All we know about Hitler and WWII has been taught us only by the victors.

Think about that. End of Sermon.

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